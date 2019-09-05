SSC CHSL Result 2018 Soon. Details Here

SSC CHSL result 2018: SSC will release the Combined Higher Secondary Level or CHSL results next week.

SSC CHSL result 2018: Staff Selection Commission or SSC will release the Combined Higher Secondary Level or CHSL results next week. According to a results status notification published by the Commission, the SSC CHSL results will be released on the official website on September 11. The Commission had released the SSC CHSL answer key for the computer-based Tier I exam held from July 1 to July 11, 2019 in July last week. SSC will be releasing the CHSL results at ssc.nic.in.

According to the data released by SSC, total 29.68 lakh candidates had registered for the CHSL Tier I exam 2018, out of which 13.17 lakh candidates are awaiting the SSC CHSL result, who had appeared for the exam. Earlier notifications from the Commission had also fixed SSC CHSL result declaration as September 11, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam were allowed to submit their objection on the answer key till 5:00 pm, July 27, 2019.

SSC CHSL result 2018: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your SSC CHSL results:

Step 1 : Visit the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the "Result" tab provided on the home page.

Step 3 : Click on the tab for "CHSL"

Step 5 : Click on the SSC CHSL result link

Step 6 : A pdf will open. Check your SSC CHSL result from that page.

In another related notification regarding the SSC recruitment process, the Commission released the CGL Tier 1 final answer key on the official website. SSC had declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2018 on August 20, 2019.

