Staff Selection Commission: How To Submit Objection On SSC CHSL 2018 Answer Key

SSC CHSL 2018 answer key released for tier I exam

SSC CHSL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam (Tier I) 2018. SSC conducted the computer-based Tier I CHSL exam 2018 from July 1 to July 11, 2019. Commission has also released the response sheets of the candidates along with the answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit their objection on the answer key till 5:00 pm on July 27, 2019.

SSC CHSL 2018 Answer Key: How To Submit Objection?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 answer key and response sheets.

Step three: A pdf will open. Scroll to the end of the pdf and click on the link provided.

Step four: Login using your user id and password.

Step five: Go through the answer key and then select the answer you want to challenge.

Step six: Upload adequate proof for your challenge and submit your challenge.

The final answer key for SSC CHSL will be prepared after resolution of all the objections received on the answer key.

As per the data released by SSC, total 29.68 lakh candidates had registered for the CHSL Tier I exam 2018, out of which 13.17 lakh appeared for the exam. The tentative date for SSC CHSL 2018 result declaration is September 11, 2019.

