SSC CHSL Answer Key Released. Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL answer key 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the central government agency which conducts recruitment to varios departmental and ministerial posts, has released the SSC CHSL answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level tier-I 2018 recruitment examination. The SSC CHSL answer key has been uploaded on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The Commission had conducted the Computer Based Examination for the CHSL tier-I recruitment from July 1, 2019 to July 11, 2019 at different centres all over the country.

SSC CHSL answer key 2019: Direct link

The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative SSC CHSL answer keys are now available on the link given below.

SSC CHSL answer key 2019 direct link

The candidates may login as per the procedure mentioned in the link provided above.

Representations in respect of the SSC CHSL answer key, if any, may be submitted online from July 23, 2019 (05:00 PM) to July 27, 2019 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged.

According to the Commission, representations received after 05:00 PM on July 27, 2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," the Commission said in a statement released along with the SSC CHSL answer key.

As per the data released by the commission, 29.68 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CHSL 2018 exam out of which 13.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on the allotted date and shift.

The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I exam was conducted in 25 shifts at 361 exam centres spread across 146 cities.

The tentative date for SSC CHSL Tier I result is September 11, 2019.

