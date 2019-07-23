SBI Clerk Result 2019 Out. 4 Steps To Download Your Results

SBI Clerk result 2019: The Prelims' result has been released @ sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk result 2019: State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest public sector bank, has released the SBI Clerk result for the Preliminary examinations held in June this year. The SBI results for this recruitment exam can be accessed from the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in. According to SBI, the link for downloadong SBI Clerk Main exam admit card is available in the score sheet of the shortlisted candidates. SBI Junior Associates or Clerk Main examination will be held in August. Candidates who are shorlisted through the SBI Clerk Prelims result will be allowed to appear in Main examination.

SBI Clerk result 2019: Four steps to download your Prelims result

The candidates who have appeared for the SBI Clerk exam held in June may download their Clerk Prelims result 2019 following the steps given here:

Step 1: Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims result direct link provided here

Step 2: On next page open, enter either your roll number and date of birth or registration number and date of birth along with the captcha provided there

Step 3 : Click submit

Step 4 : Check your SBI Clerk Prelims result from next page

Considering the vacancies and the criteria set by SBI for shortlisting candidates for main exam, close to 90,000 candidates are expected to qualify the SBI Clerk prelims. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the main exam.

