SBI Clerk Prelims Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

SBI Clerk result 2019: SBI Clerk Prelims result available at sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Prelims result. The SBI Clerk results have been released on the official website of the Bank. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk or Junior Associates exam may download their SBI Prelims result from the website sbi.co.in. The results link is available on the official link of the SBI career section, which is sbi.co.in/careers. A direct link for downloading SBI Clerk result has been given in this story. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth or registration number and date of birth to download their SBI Clerk Prelims results 2019.

Download your SBI Clerk Prelims results 2019 from the direct link given here:

SBI Clerk result 2019: How to download

Candidates who are waiting for the SBI Clerk result 2019 for the exams held in June may download their results following the steps given here:

Step One : Go to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step Two : Click on the link "Careers" provided on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, click on the "Current Openings" link given under the "JOIN SBI" tab

Step Four : Scroll down upto "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)"

Step 5: Click on the SBI Clerk result link provided there

Step 6: Check for your roll number on the next page open.

