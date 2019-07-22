SBI Clerk Prelim Exam 2019 Result To Release Soon

SBI Clerk Prelims exam result will be released soon

SBI Clerk Result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result for Clerk Prelims exam soon. The SBI Clerk prelim result should be out shortly since the bank has scheduled the SBI Clerk main exam in the first-half of August and only those who qualify in the clerk prelims will be eligible for main exam. After SBI Clerk Prelims result is released, the bank will release the admit cards for SBI Clerk Main exam.

As per the official recruitment advertisement for SBI Clerk vacancy, SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the numbers of vacancies (approximately) for main examination which means close to 90,000 candidates will be shortlisted for the main exam, as per the selection criteria set by SBI.

It is expected that SBI will release the admit cards for SBI Clerk main exam in the upcoming week.

The SBI Clerk prelims question paper, this year was moderately difficult which increases the probability of the cut off marks being a bit higher.

As per the recruitment advertisement, the bank had not set any sectional or aggregate pass marks criteria for Clerk prelims exam.

The prelims exam was of 100 marks and had three sections: English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The duration of the SBI clerk prelims exam was 1 hour.

The SBI Clerk Main examination will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. There will be four sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.

