SBI Expected To Announce Clerk Prelims Exam Soon; Main Exam In August

SBI Clerk result for prelims exam is expected to be out soon

SBI Clerk 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release result for clerk prelim exam soon. As per the SBI Clerk recruitment notification, the main examination for Clerk recruitment will be held on August 10, 2019. Only those candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible for the main examination. The SBI Clerk Prelim exam was conducted on June 22 and June 23 in computer-based mode.

SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the numbers of vacancies (approximately) for main examination. The main examination will also be a computer-based objective test.

The SBI Clerk Main examination will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. There will be four sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.

There will be 40 questions in the General English section, and 50 questions each in the rest of the three sections. Each question will carry one mark and for each wrong answer 1/4th marks will be deducted.

General Financial/Awareness, and General English section will be of 35 minutes duration each and Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge section will be of 45 minutes duration each.

SBI Clerk Main exam admit card will be released by the end of July. Given that the SBI Clerk Main exam is approaching, the prelim exam result shall be released soon.

