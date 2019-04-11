SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification For 8,653 Vacancies Released; Details Here

SBI Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2019

One of the most awaited bank jobs notification has been released today. State Bank of India (SBI) has released official notification for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) or SBI Clerk recruitment. The SBI Clerk recruitment registration process will begin tomorrow and will be concluded on May 3. Details of the SBI Clerk recruitment like, vacancies, eligibility and exams are available at the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in. SBI has recently released another important notification, SBI PO, of which the registration process has already begun.

SBI Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2019 and main examination will be conducted tentatively on August 10, 2019.

Candidates are advised to check regularly Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and updates.

"Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India," said the official SBI Clerk notification.

"Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State (mentioned in the undergiven vacancy table against each state/UT),"the notification said.

The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank.

Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment.

Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

shall have to apply online at the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in. Valid email ID and mobile number are required for online registration as the bank will communicate every detail of the exam, result and exam dates to the candidates by email and/ or SMS.

Before going for online registration candidates must also have scanned copies of photograph and signature in the required dimensions (details of which are given in the official notification).

After logging into the registration portal, candidates will receive a provisional registration number and password, which they can use later to fill in the incomplete application form. The login credentials can also be used to edit the particulars of the application if needed, but only thrice.

After the submission of application, candidates shall have to submit fee by using debit card/ credit card/ internet banking.

Candidates can take a printout of the e-receipt and application form, as well.

