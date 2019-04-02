SBI Begins PO Application Process; Check Eligibility Here

SBI PO 2019 recruitment begins for graduates

SBI PO 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has notified recruitment of 2000 probationary officers. The recruitment process which begins today with the commencement of online registration will end on April 22, 2019. The candidates, who aspire to join State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer, are required to register online for the SBI PO 2019 recruitment process. The recruitment process will be held in three phases i.e. Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Group Exercise & Interview.

A graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or with an equivalent qualification is eligible to apply for SBI PO 2019 recruitment. Those who are in the final year or semester of their degree program can also apply provisionally. However, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 31, 2019.

Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before August 31, 2019. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant are also eligible to apply.

The lower age limit to apply for SBI PO 2019 recruitment is 21 years and upper age limit is 30 years as on April 1, 2019. There is a relaxation of 5 years on upper age limit for SC/ ST and Ex-Servicemen candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates and 15 years for PwD candidates. Applicants are advised to go through the official notification for more details in relaxation in Upper age.

