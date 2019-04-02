SBI Announces 2000 PO Vacancies; Application Starts Today

SBI PO 2019 application begins for 2000 vacancies

SBI PO 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for 2000 probationary officers. The SBI PO application process begins today on the official website. The bank has also released the detailed advertisement on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed advertisement for eligibility criteria, age limit, exam pattern etc. This year the bank has announced PO recruitment earlier than last year when the advertisement was released on April 21.

SBI PO 2019: Important Dates

Online registration, editing and modification of application form by the candidate: April 2 to April 22, 2019

Payment of application fee: April 2 to April 22, 2019

Download of call letters for SBI PO Prelims exam: 3rd week of May 2019

Online Preliminary exam: 8th, 9th, 16th, and 16th June 2019

Result of SBI PO Prelim Exam 2019: 1st week of July 2019

Online Main exam: July 20, 2019

SBI PO 2019 Recruitment: How to Apply?

Step one: Go to the careers portal on the official SBI website: www.sbi.co.in/careers/

Step two: Click on the official notification on the top right corner of the page. You will find the 'Apply Now' link on the top right corner of the notification.

Step three: Read the official notification carefully, then click on the 'Apply Online' link.

Step four: You will first need to register for the exam by providing some basic information like your name, mobile number and email id.

Step five: After successful registration, you will receive your registration id and password on the email and mobile number provided during registration.

Step six: Login using your generated credentials. Enter all the required information and upload your signature and photograph.

Step seven: Verify all the details filled. Make sure that there is no mistake in the application form.

Step eight: Pay the application fee. After successful payment of application fee an e-receipt will be generated. Download the e-receipt and the completed application form for future reference.

SBI PO 2019 Application Begins; Direct Link Here

SBI PO 2019 Application Fee

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 750 and for all other categories is Rs. 125.

