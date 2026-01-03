SBI Raises Specialist Cadre Officer Vacancies To 1,146; Apply Till January 10

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025-26: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a corrigendum to its Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) Recruitment 2025 notification, revising the vacancy count and extending the application deadline. Candidates can now submit online applications and pay the application fee from December 2, 2025, to January 10, 2026. Earlier, the last date to apply was December 23, 2025.

According to the revised notification, the total number of regular vacancies has been increased to 1,146 from the earlier notified 996 posts. The revision applies to posts under the wealth management vertical.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025-26: Here's Direct Link To Apply

The revised post-wise regular vacancies are:

Vice President Wealth (Senior Relationship Manager): 582 posts

Assistant Vice President Wealth (Relationship Manager): 237 posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 327 posts

The corrigendum also retains backlog vacancies for Vice President Wealth and Assistant Vice President Wealth, as notified earlier. However, backlog vacancies for the Customer Relationship Executive post have been removed.\

The recruitment will be conducted on a contractual basis.

Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting, followed by one or more rounds of interviews-personal, telephonic, or video-and CTC negotiations.

Shortlisting:

Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee an interview call. SBI will determine the shortlisting criteria and shortlist candidates in the required numbers. The bank's decision in this regard will be final, and no correspondence will be entertained.

Interview:

The interview will carry 100 marks. Qualifying marks will be decided by the bank.

CTC Negotiation:

CTC negotiations will be conducted individually, either during the interview or after the completion of the interview process.

Merit List:

The final merit list will be prepared solely on the basis of interview scores, arranged in descending order. In case of a tie at the cut-off level, candidates will be ranked by age, with older candidates placed higher.

All other eligibility conditions, the selection process, and terms mentioned in the original advertisement remain unchanged, the bank clarified.