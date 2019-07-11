State Bank Of India Expected To Announce Clerk Prelims Exam Result Soon

SBI Clerk result for preliminary examination is expected anytime soon

SBI Result 2019: State Bank of India is expected to announce result for preliminary exam which was conducted for clerk recruitment soon. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on June 22 and June 23, 2019 in computer-based mode. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will next have to appear in the main examination. The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019 will be conducted tentatively on August 10, 2019. The hall tickets for the SBI Clerk Main exam will be released in the last week of July.

As per experts, the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam question paper was moderately difficult and any candidate who attempted 70-73 questions stands a chance to be selected for the main examination.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was of one hour duration in which a candidate had to solve 100 questions spanning from English language, reasoning ability, and numerical ability. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed.

The bank had advertised more than 8000 Junior Associate or Clerk vacancies in April this year. Approximately, candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies advertised will be called for the main examination after qualification in the prelims.

The SBI Clerk result for prelims will be released on the official SBI career portal, sbi.co.in/careers.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.