SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Prelims Exam Concludes Today

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 Concludes. Result Expected Soon

Preliminary exam for SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) recruitment will conclude today. The exam was held on June 22 and June 23 in shifts. The exam is a part of the selection process for recruitment to SBI clerk post. Candidates who qualify the prelims will appear for the main exam. The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary & main examination) and test of specified opted local language. However those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any language test.

For the final merit list the marks of the main exam will only be considered. Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies based on the scores obtained in the prelims will be shortlisted for the main exam. There will be no minimum qualifying mark in the prelims; there is no minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall).

Hall tickets for the main exam will be released in the fourth week of July. Hence it's evident that the SBI clerk prelims result will be released in 2-3 weeks.

The main exam will comprise questions from general awareness/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability & computer aptitude. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours 40 minutes to attempt the exam.

