SBI Clerk 2019: Paper Analysis For Exam On Slot I On June 22

SBI Clerk 2019 Prelim exam in the first slot on June 22 was of moderate level

SBI Clerk 2019: SBI Clerk 2019 Prelims exam began today for the recruitment of Junior Associates in the bank. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in four different shifts on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2019. Approximately 15 Lakhs candidates across the country are expected to appear for the exam which is being held for recruitment of over 8000 clerks/junior associates.

The morning slot of exam scheduled on June 22 is over. We spoke to Mr. Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams, Gradeup who broke down the question paper and difficulty level for us in the first shift of exam.

In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was Moderate. Numerical Ability was the most difficult section, followed by Reasoning and English being the easier ones.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The sections were sequenced in the order of English, Numerical Ability followed by Reasoning Ability.

English was the easiest, and comprised of Reading Comprehension questions based on Cloud system, Conventional Para-jumbles, Error Spotting and Fill in the blanks type of questions.

Topic Name No. of questions Topic Level Attempts

Reading Comprehension 8 Moderate Error Spotting 6 - 7 Easy Spelling Error 5 Easy Parajumble 5 Easy Fill in the blanks 5 Moderate

In the Reasoning Ability Section majority of the questions were asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, and some easier questions based on Direction and Inequality.

Topic Name No. of Questions Level of Attempt Puzzles and Seating Arrangement 15 Moderate Mixed Series 5 Easy Syllogism 5 Moderate Inequality 5 Easy-Moderate Direction Sense 1 Easy Miscellaneous 4 Moderate

The Numerical Ability section was the toughest and had about 11 questions from Simplification along with other topics like Number Series, Data Interpretation & Quadratic Equations. There were also Miscellaneous Questions from topics like Simple & Compound Interest, Boat & Stream, Speed, Time & Distance to name a few.

Topic No. of Questions Level of Attempt Simplification 11 Easy Number Series (Missing patterns) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Bar Graph) 5 Easy but time consuming Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Miscellaneous Questions 7-8 Moderate

Questions for good attempt:

Section Good Attempts Numerical Ability 24 - 27 Questions Reasoning Ability 25 - 28 Questions English Language 24 - 27 Questions Good attempts for Overall Exam 70 - 73 Questions

All those who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk examination, Mr. Jha advised to work on their calculation skills as the Numerical Ability section is time-consuming. Do not forget to revise formulas and theorems. English Section is very scoring this time. Start with English Section first and then move on with your strong areas. We suggest to pay more stress on revision and avoid getting confused by learning new things at the last moment.

