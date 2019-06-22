SBI Clerk 2019: Paper Analysis For Exam On Slot I On June 22

SBI Clerk 2019: SBI Clerk 2019 Prelims exam began today for the recruitment of Junior Associates in the bank. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in four different shifts on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2019. Approximately 15 Lakhs candidates across the country are expected to appear for the exam which is being held for recruitment of over 8000 clerks/junior associates.
The morning slot of exam scheduled on June 22 is over. We spoke to Mr. Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams, Gradeup who broke down the question paper and difficulty level for us in the first shift of exam.
In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was Moderate. Numerical Ability was the most difficult section, followed by Reasoning and English being the easier ones.
The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The sections were sequenced in the order of English, Numerical Ability followed by Reasoning Ability.
English was the easiest, and comprised of Reading Comprehension questions based on Cloud system, Conventional Para-jumbles, Error Spotting and Fill in the blanks type of questions.
Topic Name
No. of questions
Topic Level Attempts
Reading Comprehension
8
Moderate
Error Spotting
6 - 7
Easy
Spelling Error
5
Easy
Parajumble
5
Easy
Fill in the blanks
5
Moderate
In the Reasoning Ability Section majority of the questions were asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, and some easier questions based on Direction and Inequality.
Topic Name
No. of Questions
Level of Attempt
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
15
Moderate
Mixed Series
5
Easy
Syllogism
5
Moderate
Inequality
5
Easy-Moderate
Direction Sense
1
Easy
Miscellaneous
4
Moderate
The Numerical Ability section was the toughest and had about 11 questions from Simplification along with other topics like Number Series, Data Interpretation & Quadratic Equations. There were also Miscellaneous Questions from topics like Simple & Compound Interest, Boat & Stream, Speed, Time & Distance to name a few.
Topic
No. of Questions
Level of Attempt
Simplification
11
Easy
Number Series (Missing patterns)
5
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)
5
Easy but time consuming
Quadratic Equation
5
Moderate
Miscellaneous Questions
7-8
Moderate
Questions for good attempt:
Section
Good Attempts
Numerical Ability
24 - 27 Questions
Reasoning Ability
25 - 28 Questions
English Language
24 - 27 Questions
Good attempts for Overall Exam
70 - 73 Questions
All those who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk examination, Mr. Jha advised to work on their calculation skills as the Numerical Ability section is time-consuming. Do not forget to revise formulas and theorems. English Section is very scoring this time. Start with English Section first and then move on with your strong areas. We suggest to pay more stress on revision and avoid getting confused by learning new things at the last moment.
