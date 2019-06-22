SBI Clerk Prelim Exam Begins Today; 10 Tips For An Easy Test

SBI Clerk 2019 prelim exam begins today

SBI Clerk 2019: State Bank of India, today, begins the preliminary examination for recruitment of Junior Associate or Clerks. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam will be of one hour duration in which candidates will be required to answer 100 questions, each carrying one mark. There would be 35 questions each in Logical Reasoning, and Numerical Ability section and 30 questions in English Language section. Through this recruitment SBI seeks to fill 8653 vacant posts of Junior Associates.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and will be conducted in multiple shifts. Candidates who will be appearing in the exam should keep the following points in mind to make their experience while giving the exam smooth.

1. Download your admit card if not already downloaded and read the instructions mentioned. Do not skip any detail and follow the instructions given on your admit card.

2. Arrive at the exam venue at the time mentioned on your SBI Clerk admit card. Candidates who arrive late will not be allowed to enter the venue.

3. Along with your SBI Clerk admit card, also carry a photo identity proof in original and a photocopy.

4. Make sure that you have affixed a copy of your recent passport size photograph in the space provided for it in the SBI Clerk call letter.

5. Bring stationery items such as bring stationery such as pencils, ball point pen, eraser with you.

6. After the examination begins, do not talk to anyone and in case of any difficulty contact only the invigilator. Talking to other candidates during exam is an act of malpractice and can result in disqualification.

7. Use the sheet provided for rough work and hand it over to the invigilator after the examination is over.

8. After the exam begins, read the instructions carefully on the computer section.

9. Every wrong answer will result in negative marking. 1/4th of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer, so mark your answers carefully.

10. There is sectional time duration for each section. Make sure that to answer all the questions that you know within the allotted time with few minutes left to revise your answers.

