SBI Clerk Result For Prelims Soon. Here's How To Check

Sbi.co.in/careers result 2019: State Bank of India, country's largest public sector bank, is expected to release the SBI Clerk result (SBI Junior Associate result) for Preliminary examinations held in June 20 23. The SBI results will be released on the offiical portal of the Bank's recruitment department, sbi.co.in/careers. The SBI Clerk Prelims results are expected to be released as a pdf file on the official portal. The Bank will be releasing results of around 90,000 candidates for the SBI Clerk Main exam, the next level of the recruitment process.

SBI Clerk result 2019: Main exam details

Candidates who are waiting for the SBI Clerk result 2019 for the June exams may download their results following the steps provided here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Careers" provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on the "Current Openings" link given under the "JOIN SBI" tab

Step 4: Scroll down upto "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)"

Step 5: Click on the SBI Clerk result link provided there

Step 6: Check for your roll number on the next page open.

The SBI Clerk recruitment selection process consists of online test (preliminary and main examination) and test of specified opted local language. The main examinations will have 190 questions carrying 200 marks. The questions in SBI Clerk Main exam will be asked from categories of General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The paper will of objective type in nature.

