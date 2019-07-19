SBI Clerk Result: Here's What You Need To Know

SBI Clerk Result 2019 Prelims Date: Here's What You Need To Know

SBI clerk prelims result is expected soon. Though there has been no announcement regarding the clerk prelims result date but considering the main exam date it can be assumed that the result will be declared anytime soon. SBI clerk main exam is slated to be held on August 10. The said recruitment process is being held for junior associates (customer support and sales) post, which is a clerical cadre post in SBI. A total of 8653 vacancies will be filled through this massive recruitment drive of which preliminary exam is the first selection phase. This is a screening exam for the main exam.

The marks secured in the main exam will be considered for deciding the merit list.

Close to 90,000 candidates will be shortlisted for the main exam, as per the selection criteria set by SBI. The Bank has not specified minimum qualifying marks for the prelims. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the main exam. However in the main exam candidates have to score the minimum qualifying mark, in aggregate, to qualify the exam.

After the main exam, there will be a local language test for those candidates who have not studied the specified local language opted while filling the application form. Since in this post there is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer proficiency in local language is a mandatory criteria.

"A wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this wait list on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection," reads the exam notice. "This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result," it adds.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.