SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Prelims Result Soon; Main Exam Admit Card Next Week

SBI Clerk Result: Know About Result Date, Prelims Cut Off, Main Exam Pattern

State of Bank India (SBI) is expected to announce the prelims result for Junior Associates, a clerical cadre post, recruitment. The exam also referred to as the SBI clerk exam was held on June 22 and 23. The main exam is scheduled, tentatively, for August 10. While few reports are anticipating the SBI clerk prelims result on the basis of the main exam date, few others have cited officials saying that the SBI clerk result will be declared today (July 19).

As per the exam notice, the hall ticket or admit card for the main exam will be released in the 4th week of July.

SBI Clerk Result Soon: Here's What You Need To Know

Close to 90,000 candidates will be shortlisted for the main exam, as per the selection criteria set by SBI. The Bank has not specified minimum qualifying marks for the prelims. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the main exam. However in the main exam candidates have to score the minimum qualifying mark, in aggregate, to qualify the exam.

Last year for the same recruitment, the main exam was held on August. The prelims exam was held on June 23, 24 and 30. The result was declared on July 24 and the exam was held as per the schedule.

