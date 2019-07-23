SBI Clerk Result Soon: What's Next?

Close to 90,000 candidates are expected to qualify the prelims.

The prelims result date of the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) has not been announced yet. The tentative date of the main exam has stirred commotion among the candidates who took the exam. With the main exam slated, tentatively, for August 10 which is just 17 days ahead candidates have been searching for the SBI clerk result since last week. Currently, the SBI's career portal is not responding. In its regular fashion, SBI clerk result for the preliminary exam will be released online on the SBI portal and will be accessible through login and password entries.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be issued a hall ticket to appear for the SBI clerk main exam.

Considering the vacancies and the criteria set by SBI for shortlisting candidates for main exam, close to 90,000 candidates are expected to qualify the prelims. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the main exam.

The Bank has not specified minimum qualifying marks for the prelims. However in the main exam candidates have to score the minimum qualifying mark, in aggregate, to qualify the exam.

The main exam will have 190 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The questions in SBI Clerk Main exam will be asked from categories of General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The paper will of objective type in nature.

Last year for the same recruitment, the main exam was held on August. The prelims exam was held on June 23, 24 and 30. The result was declared on July 24 and the exam was held as per the schedule.

