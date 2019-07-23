SBI Invites Applications For Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers

SBI Recruitment 2019 For Specialist Cadre Officer

Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application from eligible candidates for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. For selection to the posts, SBI will conduct interview. "The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview," reads the job notification. "The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard," it added.

SBI will prepare the merit list in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning): 1 post

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist): 11 posts

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring): 4 posts

SME Credit Analyst: 10 posts

Credit Analyst: 30 posts

Credit Analyst: 20 posts

In another development, SBI is expected to declare the clerk exam result soon. With the main exam scheduled (tentatively) on August 5, the search for SBI clerk result has increased since last week.

