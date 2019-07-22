SBI Says Web-Based Banking Services Restored After Glitch

State Bank of India's (SBI) net banking and YONO, its mobile application, services were resumed after staying off-line for several hours, leaving thousands of customers stranded.

During the period, some of the web-based banking facilities of SBI were not available for many customers who posted complaints on the bank's official Twitter handle.

However, banking sources claimed the system was down due to maintenance work.

The bank on its official Twitter handle said, "Dear Customer, our services have resumed. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to you. We request you to try again and revert in case you face any difficulty."

