SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Admit Cards To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) examination tomorrow. Candidates who have completed the application process can download their hall tickets by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the admit cards.

The official notification reads: "The 'Admission Certificate' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download on November 12, 2024. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission in a similar manner."

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2024 Admit Card link

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Check your admit card and download it

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the hall ticket for future use

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination will be held on November 18, 2024, in two sessions. The exam will consist of three sections: Section 1, Section 2, and Section 3.

Session 1 will cover Section 1, Section 2, and Module I of Section 3. Session 2 will include Module 2 of Section 3.To qualify, candidates must pass all sections of Tier 2.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam aims to fill approximately 3,712 Group C positions, including Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator roles, in various ministries, departments, offices of the Government of India, as well as Constitutional, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.