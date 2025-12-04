SSC CHSL 2025: Record 30.7 Lakh Candidates Appear, Highest For This Year

SSC CHSL Exam Conducted: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has completed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination for 2025, marking one of the largest exam cycles ever conducted by the commission. The exam was held from November 12 to November 30, 2025, with around 50 shifts carried out across the country. The CHSL exam recorded approximately 30.7 lakh applications, the highest participation in 2025.

The examination was conducted across nearly 300 centres in more than 120 cities, with around 260 centres operating in a single shift on any given exam day. According to officials, the arrangements ensured secure, transparent and incident-free exam sessions, supported by strong coordination and robust systems.

Self Slotting System

A key highlight this year was the introduction of self-slotting, implemented by SSC to enhance candidate convenience. Of the 30.7 lakh scheduled candidates, around 15.6 lakh opted for self-slotting, selecting their preferred exam dates and locations. For the remaining candidates, admit cards were issued based on availability, with nearly 95 per cent receiving centres within their preferred choices.

Smooth, Fair Conduct of Exams

The smooth conduct of the exam also reflects SSC's continued focus on efficiency and improved examination management. Eduquity, the agency responsible for aiding the operational execution, handled logistics across cities and centres. The organisation stated that managing an exam of this scale required precise coordination and consistent adherence to security and quality standards.

Eduquity is a one of the pioneers in conducting large-scale examinations across the country. It introduced the concept of online examinations and assessments in India.

This year's CHSL cycle is seen as a significant milestone for SSC, reinforcing its efforts to modernise exam processes and streamline large-scale recruitment across the country.