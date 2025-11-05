SSC Releases Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2025 City Details; Tier-I From Nov 12

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam City Details: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam-city information for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2025. Candidates appearing for Tier-I can now check the city of their allotted examination centre by logging in at ssc.gov.in. The city details were made available on November 5, 2025, as per the official notification.

The SSC CHSL Tier-I exam is scheduled to begin from November 12, 2025, and will be conducted in multiple shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam City Details: Key Dates

City Intimation Slip- November 5, 2025

Last date to submit feedback- 8 November 2025 (11 pm)

Admit Card Release- by 9 November 2025

Tier-I Exam- From 12 November 2025

City Intimation Slip Now Available

Candidates can access the exam-city information using their registered username and password. The slip includes the name of the exam city and shift details to help candidates plan travel arrangements. The Commission has clarified that detailed venue information will be mentioned on the admit card, which will be issued by November 9, 2025.

Slot / City Allocation

According to SSC, candidates who selected a preferred slot have been allotted the chosen city, while the exam date/shift may vary due to operational reasons.

Those who opted for an alternate exam city were accommodated as far as possible.

Applicants who did not select a slot have been assigned city/date/shift based on availability.

Individuals unable to secure a city from their preference list may register feedback via the SSC portal by 8 November 2025 (11 pm). Re-allocation may be considered depending on availability.

Own-Scribe Candidates

Fresh registration of scribes is mandatory as earlier data has been discarded. Scribe details must be updated through Aadhaar-based verification. Only candidates who successfully link their scribe by 8 November 2025 (11 pm) will be issued an entry pass.

How To Check Exam City

Visit ssc.gov.in

Go to the CHSL 2025 examination section

Click on the city-intimation link

Log in using username (registration number) and password

Enter the captcha

View allotted city and exam schedule

Details Mentioned On City Slip

Candidate name

Registration & roll number

Exam city

Exam date

Shift & reporting time

General instructions

Exam-Day Schedule

The Tier-I test will be conducted in four shifts daily:

Shift Reporting Time Exam Time 1 7:45 AM 9 AM – 10 AM 2 10:30 AM 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM 3 1:15 PM 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM 4 4 PM 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM

Candidates are advised to download their city intimation slip at the earliest, verify the details, and make timely travel arrangements.

Those seeking re-allocation and candidates using the "own scribe" facility must submit necessary details before the final deadlines.



For further updates and admit card download, applicants should regularly visit, ssc.gov.in.