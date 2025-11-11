Advertisement

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam On November 12; Check Key Guidelines Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: The Tier 1 exam will be held on November 12,with around 30 lakh candidates expected to appear.

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: The first shift will take place from 9 AM to 10 AM.

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2025. The Tier 1 exam will be held on November 12, with around 30 lakh candidates expected to appear. The exam will be conducted nationwide in three shifts daily- from 9 AM to 10 AM , the second shift from 1 PM to 2 PM , and the third shift from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Exam Shifts:

  • Shift 1: 9 AM - 10 AM
  • Shift 2: 1 PM - 2 PM
  • Shift 3: 5 PM - 6 PM

SSC CHSL 2025: Key Guidelines

The Commission has issued important instructions that candidates must follow:

  • Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre early. Entry gates will close 30 minutes before the exam begins.
  • Candidates must check all details on their admit card, including name, roll number, ticket number, exam date, time, and venue.
  • In case of any discrepancy in personal details, candidates should contact the respective regional office at the earliest for correction.
  • Seating arrangements in the examination hall will be aligned with the ticket number.
  • Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre and will be required to sign and give their left thumb impression.
  • Candidates must follow all instructions given by the supervisor and invigilator.
  • Prohibited items include books, notes, mobile phones, calculators, and any other electronic devices. Any candidate found cheating or assisting others will be disqualified.
  • Candidates must use a black ink pen or black ball-point pen to fill out Part A and Part B of Side 1 and Side 2 of the answer sheet.
  • Candidates must keep their answer sheet clean. The machine will not evaluate damaged or folded sheets. Both the answer sheet and question paper will be provided at the exam hall.
  • After the exam, candidates must hand over the answer sheet to the invigilator before leaving. Anyone found leaving with the answer sheet will be disqualified and may face further action.
  • Rough work must be done only on the test booklet or question paper. Rough work on the answer sheet is not allowed, and such sheets will not be evaluated.
