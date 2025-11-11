SSC CHSL 2025 Exam On November 12; Check Key Guidelines Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2025. The Tier 1 exam will be held on November 12, with around 30 lakh candidates expected to appear. The exam will be conducted nationwide in three shifts daily- from 9 AM to 10 AM , the second shift from 1 PM to 2 PM , and the third shift from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Exam Shifts:

Shift 1: 9 AM - 10 AM

Shift 2: 1 PM - 2 PM

Shift 3: 5 PM - 6 PM

SSC CHSL 2025: Key Guidelines

The Commission has issued important instructions that candidates must follow: