SSC Invites Applications For 3,131 Vacancies Across Government Departments

SSC CHSL 2025 Notification OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. The notification is available on the Commission's official portal, ssc.gov.in. The application process began on June 23, and the deadline is July 18. The last date and time for making the online fee payment is July 19, by 11 PM. The Tier-I examination, which will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, is scheduled to take place from September 8 to 18.

Vacancies and Posts

This year, SSC has notified a total of 3,131 vacancies, significantly lower than the previous year's 3,712. The recruitment drive will fill positions such as:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)

Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. For the role of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A' in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Culture and Staff Selection Commission, candidates should have completed Class 12 with Science stream and Mathematics as a subject.

The age criteria for candidates is 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2025, with relaxations applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Application Fee And Mode

Applications must be submitted through the online mode only. The application fee is Rs 100 for general category candidates, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying any fee.

How To Apply

Interested candidates can follow these steps to register:

Go to the official SSC portal, ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Apply" section and choose the CHSL link

New users must register to obtain login credentials

Log in and complete the online form

Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and save a copy for future use

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes three stages:

Tier 1: Online objective-type exam

Tier 2 Descriptive and skill-based tests

Skill/Typing Test: Applicable based on the post

Check detailed notification here

Exam Pattern For Tier-I

The Tier-I CBT will comprise 100 questions divided equally across four sections:

Subject No of Questions Total Marks Duration

General Intelligence 25 50

General Awareness 25 50

Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 60 minutes

English Language 25 50

Candidates who clear the Tier 1 cutoff will proceed to Tier 2, followed by a skill test depending on the post applied for.

The detailed SSC CHSL 2025 notification PDF is available on the Commission's website. It includes complete information on eligibility, reservation rules, exam syllabus, and other essential instructions.