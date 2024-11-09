SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2024 City Details Out, Check Admit Card Release Date

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) Tier 2 2024 exam city details. Eligible candidates can access their city details by visiting the official SSC website.

According to the official notice, "Candidates of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024, can view their examination city details by logging in through the designated login module on the Commission's website (ssc.gov.in)."

The commission has also announced the admit card release date. Hall tickets for the exam will be issued on November 12, 2024, and candidates will be able to access them through the designated login module on the Commission's website.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination will be held on November 18 in two sessions. The exam will consist of three sections: Sections 1, 2, and 3.

Session 1 will cover Section 1, Section 2, and Module I of Section 3, while Session 2 will include Module 2 of Section 3. To qualify, candidates must pass all sections of Tier 2.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2024 Exam City Link: Steps To Download

Go to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Select the login link and enter the required details.

Once submitted, your exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Check the city slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy for future use.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam aims to fill approximately 3,712 Group C positions, including Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator roles for various ministries, departments, offices of the Government of India, and various Constitutional, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.