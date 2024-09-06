SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I Exam 2024 Result Released, Details Here

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2024. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The results are published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of successful candidates. Qualified candidates will be allowed to take the Tier 2 exam. The Tier 1 exam, conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, took place from July 1 to 11.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Unreserved Category: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

Other Categories: 20%

Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks and Candidates Shortlisted for Tier 2

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available

UR 157.36168 6,362

SC 139.68408 7,003

ST 129.44568 2,950

OBC 156.61665 10,887

EWS 150.51731 6,656

ESM 78.23008 3,698

OH 124.70219 763

HH 81.06810 532

VH 123.78593 583

PwBD-Others 72.53530 401

Total Candidates Shortlisted: 39,835

SC: 981

ST: 176

OBC: 8,543

EWS: 3,814

ESM: 5

OH: 128

HH: 8

VH: 122

PwBD-Others: 26

Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade 'A' Results

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available

UR 176.27042 408

SC 166.67647 276

ST 165.07894 65

OBC 176.27042 486

EWS 176.27042 192

ESM 133.93856 150

OH 166.25113 53

Total Candidates Shortlisted For DEO/DEO Grade 'A': 1,630

SC: 25

ST: 10

OBC: 422

EWS: 192

ESM: 1

OH: 9

Withheld Results

"The results of 23 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons. Candidates with roll numbers 1403001460, 1408014711, 1801011791, 8012003352, 8601028507, 8009006384, and 8011003167 have not been processed due to debarment or cancellation of candidature," the official notice read.

"The SSC has reviewed and updated the Tier 1 Answer Keys based on representations received. Final answer keys will be used for evaluation, and both the marks and final answer keys will be published on the SSC website shortly," the notice specifies.

The schedule for Tier 2 of the examination will be announced soon on the SSC website. Shortlisted candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates.