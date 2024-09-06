SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I Exam 2024 Result Released, Details Here

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2024. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The results are published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of successful candidates. Qualified candidates will be allowed to take the Tier 2 exam. The Tier 1 exam, conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, took place from July 1 to 11.
Minimum Qualifying Marks
- Unreserved Category: 30%
- OBC/EWS: 25%
- Other Categories: 20%
Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks and Candidates Shortlisted for Tier 2
Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available
- UR 157.36168 6,362
- SC 139.68408 7,003
- ST 129.44568 2,950
- OBC 156.61665 10,887
- EWS 150.51731 6,656
- ESM 78.23008 3,698
- OH 124.70219 763
- HH 81.06810 532
- VH 123.78593 583
- PwBD-Others 72.53530 401
Total Candidates Shortlisted: 39,835
SC: 981
ST: 176
OBC: 8,543
EWS: 3,814
ESM: 5
OH: 128
HH: 8
VH: 122
PwBD-Others: 26
Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade 'A' Results
Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available
UR 176.27042 408
SC 166.67647 276
ST 165.07894 65
OBC 176.27042 486
EWS 176.27042 192
ESM 133.93856 150
OH 166.25113 53
Total Candidates Shortlisted For DEO/DEO Grade 'A': 1,630Additional candidates qualifying at the UR cut-off include:
- SC: 25
- ST: 10
- OBC: 422
- EWS: 192
- ESM: 1
- OH: 9
Withheld Results
"The results of 23 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons. Candidates with roll numbers 1403001460, 1408014711, 1801011791, 8012003352, 8601028507, 8009006384, and 8011003167 have not been processed due to debarment or cancellation of candidature," the official notice read.
"The SSC has reviewed and updated the Tier 1 Answer Keys based on representations received. Final answer keys will be used for evaluation, and both the marks and final answer keys will be published on the SSC website shortly," the notice specifies.
The schedule for Tier 2 of the examination will be announced soon on the SSC website. Shortlisted candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates.