SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I Exam 2024 Result Released, Details Here

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The Tier 1 exam, conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, took place from July 1 to 11.

SSC CHSL Result 2024: Qualified candidates will be allowed to take the Tier 2 exam.

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2024. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The results are published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of successful candidates. Qualified candidates will be allowed to take the Tier 2 exam. The Tier 1 exam, conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, took place from July 1 to 11.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

  • Unreserved Category: 30%
  • OBC/EWS: 25%
  • Other Categories: 20%

Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks and Candidates Shortlisted for Tier 2

Category    Cut-off Marks    Candidates Available

  • UR    157.36168    6,362
  • SC    139.68408    7,003
  • ST    129.44568    2,950
  • OBC 156.61665   10,887
  • EWS 150.51731   6,656
  • ESM   78.23008   3,698
  • OH    124.70219   763
  • HH    81.06810     532
  • VH    123.78593   583
  • PwBD-Others    72.53530    401

Total Candidates Shortlisted: 39,835

SC: 981
ST: 176
OBC: 8,543
EWS: 3,814
ESM: 5
OH: 128
HH: 8
VH: 122
PwBD-Others: 26

Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade 'A' Results

Category    Cut-off Marks    Candidates Available

UR    176.27042    408
SC    166.67647    276
ST    165.07894    65
OBC    176.27042    486
EWS    176.27042    192
ESM    133.93856    150
OH    166.25113    53

Total Candidates Shortlisted For DEO/DEO Grade 'A': 1,630

Additional candidates qualifying at the UR cut-off include:
  • SC: 25
  • ST: 10
  • OBC: 422
  • EWS: 192
  • ESM: 1
  • OH: 9

Withheld Results

"The results of 23 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons. Candidates with roll numbers 1403001460, 1408014711, 1801011791, 8012003352, 8601028507, 8009006384, and 8011003167 have not been processed due to debarment or cancellation of candidature," the official notice read.

"The SSC has reviewed and updated the Tier 1 Answer Keys based on representations received. Final answer keys will be used for evaluation, and both the marks and final answer keys will be published on the SSC website shortly," the notice specifies.

The schedule for Tier 2 of the examination will be announced soon on the SSC website. Shortlisted candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates.

SSC CHSL Result 2024, SSC Tier I Exam 2024 Result, SSC Tier I Exam Result
