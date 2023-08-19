Staff Selection Commission Announces Calendar For Upcoming Exams In 2023

SSC is an organisation under the Government of India that recruits staff for various posts.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced, on August 19, the tier 2 dates for the SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, and CPO Exams 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the website for tier 2 exam dates.

The Commission has decided to conduct the examinations during the months of October, November, and December.

As per the official notification, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on October 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2023.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier II), will be held on November 2, 2023.

The examination for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) will be held on December 4, 2023.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on December 22, 2023.

In the official notice, the commission has mentioned that the candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission at regular intervals for further updates.