Staff Selection Commission Expected To Release CHSL 2018 Paper I Result Tomorrow

SSC CHSL 2018 Paper I result may be released tomorrow

SSC CHSL Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination, 2018 (Paper I) tomorrow. As per the results calendar released by the Commission, the SSC CHSL 2018 result for paper I should be released on September 11, 2019. The result will be released on the official SSC website.

SSC conducted paper I for CHSL exam in July - from July 1 to July 11- in computer-based mode. The exam was conducted in 25 shifts at 361 exam centres spread across 146 cities.

As per data released by SSC, 29.68 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CHSL 2018 exam out of which 13.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on the allotted date and shift.

Since, the SSC CHSL exam for Paper I was held in multiple shifts, the raw scores of candidates appearing for the exam will be normalized by the Commission.

Candidates who qualify in the paper I will have to appear for paper II which is the next step in the selection process.

SSC CHSL Tier II Paper will be a descriptive in nature. It will carry 100 marks and will be conducted in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour. The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier II would be 33 per cent.

