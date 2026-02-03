SSC MTS, Havaldar Exams 2025 Admit Card Out, Direct Link To Download Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Candidates scheduled to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on February 4 and 5, 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Applicants who applied for 8,021 vacancies can access their admit cards by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

SSC MTS Exam Schedule and Candidates

More than 36 lakh candidates have registered for the SSC MTS CBT, which will be conducted from February 4 to February 15, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. The examination will be held in four shifts each day.

Details Mentioned On SSC MTS Hall Ticket

Exam centre address

Shift timing and reporting time

Candidate details and exam instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025)

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age:

25 years for MTS

27 years for Havaldar

Age relaxation is applicable as per SSC rules.

Exam Pattern

For MTS, the selection process includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

For Havaldar, candidates must clear the CBE followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The CBE will be conducted in two mandatory sessions on the same day:

Numerical and Mathematical Ability (20 questions, 60 marks)

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving (20 questions, 60 marks)

No negative marking

General Awareness (25 questions, 75 marks)

English Language and Comprehension (25 questions, 75 marks)

Negative marking of one mark per wrong answer

Marks will be normalised if the exam is held in multiple shifts. There is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking.

Male: 1600 metres walk in 15 minutes

Female: 1 km walk in 20 minutes

Male: Minimum height 157.5 cm; chest 81 cm

Female: Minimum height 152 cm; weight 48 kg

PET/PST will be conducted by CBIC/CBN at designated centres across the country.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for further updates related to the examination and subsequent stages.