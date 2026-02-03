Telangana Secondary School Certificate Hall Ticket 2026 Released For Class 10 Students

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), released the Telangana BSE Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2026 hall tickets on February 2, 2026, for regular, private, vocational and OSSC category students.

Students cannot view their admit cards online themselves. It will be provided by the schools and mandatory for candidates to carry the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 to the examination center to appear for the exam.

According to the timetable, the TS SSC examinations 2026 are scheduled to be held between March 14 and April 16, 2026.

The process to download the Telangana SSC 2026 admit card is as follows:

1. Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the 'SSC' section on the homepage

3. Select the hall ticket download link

Choose the option according to the student type (Regular/Private/OSSC/Vocational)

4. Select the district and school from the list

5. Enter the student's name and date of birth

6. The Telangana Board SSC 2026 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the BSE Telangana Class 10 hall ticket.