SSC Expected To Announce CGL 2018 Tier II, MTS 2019 Tier I Result Tomorrow

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result may be released tomorrow

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce two major results tomorrow. In the result calendar released in September, the Commission had listed October 25 as the result date for SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result and SSC MTS paper I result. The result, if released tomorrow, will be available on the Commission's official website, 'ssc.nic.in'.

SSC had conducted the Tier II of CGL exam 2018 from September 11 to September 14. Tier II is extensive and lengthier than Tier I exam. Also, Tier II exam has different papers meant for different post codes. Candidates who qualify in the SSC CGL Tier II exam will be called for Tier III exam which will be a descriptive paper.

Apart from the SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result, the Commission is also expected to announce result for SSC MTS 2019 Paper I exam. The Commission conducted SSC MTS Tier I from August 2 to August 22, 2019. More than 19 lakh candidates sat for the MTS paper I.

Another important result that candidates have been waiting for is SSC CGL 2017 final result. The Commission had met with protest from candidates who had appeared for the CGL 2017 about the delay in the result declaration process.

The Commission released a notice on result declaration after the online backlash it received from the candidates. In the notice, the Commission clarified that it started the selection process immediately after the Supreme Court removed the injunction placed on the declaration of SSC CGL result. The Skill Test for SSC CGL 2017 was conducted in July and it takes about 3-4 months for the Commission to evaluate the skill test. The Commission said, after evaluation of the Skill Test, it will release the final result for SSC CGL 2017 on November 15.

Click here for more Jobs News

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.