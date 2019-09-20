Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Announce CGL 2017 Result On This Date

SSC CGL 2017 final result date has been announced

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released result update for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017. The Commission was recently met with protest from candidates who had appeared in the CGL 2017 examination about delay in the final result. Candidates demanding that result be released without further delay made the hashtag 'GiveCGL17Result' trending on Twitter.

SSC, on its part, had released a clarification about both CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017 final result in August. The Commission clarified that the evaluation of Skill Test, which is the Tier III of SSC CGL selection process, takes about 3-4 months. The document verification process and skill test for CGL 2017 applicants was conducted in July this year.

The delay in SSC CGL 2017 recruitment process is also due to the interim injunction placed by the Supreme Court on CGL 2017 result declaration.

The stay by the apex court was vacated on May 9, 2019 and immediately after the order was vacated, the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.

The Commission has finally released the result date for CGL 2017. The result will be released on November 15 this year.

Meanwhile, the Commission is in the process of completing recruitment processes for 2018 and has gradually begun the recruitment processes meant for 2019.

