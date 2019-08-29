GiveCGL17Result: SSC Aspirants Demand Results Of CGL 2017 Recruitment

The SSC has said the CGL 2017 result will be released in November 2019 - tentatively.

Three days after Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a clarification regarding Combined Graduate Level or CGL 2017 examination result, the candidates took to social media platform Twitter to express their anger on delay in results declaration. A trend with #GiveCGL17Result hashtag is asking for the results' release as soon as possible. The trend has witnessed around 25,000 impressions so far.

The Commission has on August 26 clarified that owing to the CGL 2017 result becoming sub-judice immediately after concluding the Tier II exam in February 2018, the selection process has been delayed and the results will be released in November 2019 - tentatively.

The job aspirants who had appeared for the SSC -- the government agency which conducts recruitment to various central departments and offices -- CGL exams tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh in their tweets.

The Supreme Court of India vide its interim Order dated 31.8.2018 had placed an interim injunction restraining the Commission from declaring the result of CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017.

The stay by the apex court was vacated on May 9, 2019 and immediately after the order was vacated, the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.

"Despite its extremely tight schedule, the Commission had prioritized conducting of the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of CGLE 2017 between 16.6.2019 till 31.7.2019. The evaluation of the Skill Test (CPT and DEST) is a time consuming process which on an average takes about 3-4 months from the date of completion of the Skill Test. The evaluation of, the Skill Test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and is likely to be completed by November 2019," the Commission has recently said in its clarification.

#GiveCGL17Result@narendramodi@PMOIndia@pbhushan1@ndtv@DoPTGoI@DrJitendraSingh@AmitShah

Sir, please consider the adversities faced by genuine candidates due to this 2.5 years delay in SSC CGL & CHSL 2017 Examination process. Kindly help us to attain our desired goal. pic.twitter.com/wavaiWY71C - Jai Deep Kharb (@iamjdkharb_7) August 29, 2019

It's more than 2.5 years from commencement of the exam SSC CGL 2017, yet no result although the entire process is completed

Please give result and justice to our efforts @PMOIndia@narendramodi@ArvindKejriwal@DrJitendraSingh@pbhushan1@PallaviPratap#GiveCGL17Result - kalyan yadav (@kalyany77) August 29, 2019

#GiveCGL17Result

It is our heartiest request to please expedite the result declaration process of ssc cgl 2017. Many important things in our lives depend on this result. @narendramodi@DoPTGoI@ndtv@pbhushan1pic.twitter.com/yZYH9mZ4qV - prince nigam (@princen65823034) August 29, 2019

