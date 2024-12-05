JSSC CGL Result 2024: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Announces CGL Results, Check Details

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website-jssc.nic.in of the commission to check the results. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the result. The exam was conducted to fill 2,025 posts.

A total of 2,231 candidates have qualified for the next phase of the exam. These candidates will now appear for document verification process from December 16-20, 2024. The verification process will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 05.30 pm.

As per the official notification, candidates are advised to reach the document verification venue one hour before the commencement of the process. The verification of certificates of selected candidates will be conducted at Commission Office, Kalinagar, Tea Garden, Namkom, Ranchi.

Candidates who fail to get their document verification process on the above mentioned date, can get it done between December 26-27. They will, however, be required to submit a valid reason for absence before the Commission.

Applicants will be required to present the original and self-attested copies of the following documents for verification process:



Original exam admit card

Educational qualification certificate

Reservation and locality certificates

Caste/Income and Property certificate, Locality certificate

Sports quota reservation certificate (if any)

Disability reservation certificate ( if any)

Ex-serviceman certificate (if any)

Latest Economically Weaker Section certificate (if any)

