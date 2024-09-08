Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Invites Applications For 454 Posts, Check Details

JSSCE Stenographer Recruitment 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is currently accepting applications for the stenographer posts at secretariat. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process started on September 6 and will end on October 5. The application correction window will be open from October 7 to October 10. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 454 posts.

JSSCE Stenographer Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS category candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST category candidates: Rs 50

JSSC Stenographer 2024: Age Limit

For male candidates: 21 to 35 years

For female candidates: 21 to 38 years

JSSC Jharkhand Sachivalaya Ashulipiks (JSSCE) Eligibility

Applicants must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university in India.

JSSC Stenographer 2024 Exam: Category-wise Vacancy Details

UR: 182

ST: 118

SC: 44

OBC I: 45

BC II: 07

EWS: 51

Exam Structure

The commission will conduct the examination either in a CBT (Computer-Based Test) or OMR-based format. If the exam is conducted in multiple groups, the candidates' scores will be normalized, and the merit list will be based on these normalized scores. After the results are announced, only the normalised scores will be provided.

The exam structure consists of two stages: Skill Test and Written Examination. In the first stage, candidates must pass the skill test, which is qualifying in nature.

Facilities will be provided to disabled candidates in the skill test as per the provisions of the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Official Language, Jharkhand.

Only candidates who pass the skill test will be eligible to appear for the written examination in the second stage.

First Stage: Skill Test Examination

The skill test will consist of two papers, both conducted on the same date.

First Paper: This will be a Hindi shorthand test.

The details are as follows:

Hindi Shorthand Test:

Candidates will receive a Hindi dictation of 500 words at a speed of 50 words per minute for 10 minutes. The dictation will be read by a shorthand expert. Candidates will be given 1 minute for practice/trial before the dictation begins. They will have 40 minutes to type the dictation on a computer, with an additional 5 minutes to read the dictation before starting. To pass, candidates must not make more than 5% errors in typing; otherwise, they will be disqualified.

Second Paper:

This paper will assess computer proficiency and operation. It will include tasks related to tabular data, and candidates will need to:

Type the given tabular data in MS Word.

Enter data into MS Excel and perform calculations such as averages, addition, and subtraction.

Create a Pie Chart and a Bar Chart in MS Excel based on the data.

Prepare one slide for a PowerPoint presentation in MS PowerPoint using the data from MS Excel.

Compile all documents from tasks (a) through (d) into a folder and send it to the provided email address.

The total duration for this test will be 1.5 hours (90 minutes), with each section worth 25 points, totaling 150 points. To pass, candidates must score at least 30% in each section.

Candidates must pass both the shorthand test and the computer proficiency test separately.

Second Stage: Written Examination

The written examination will consist of two papers, with all questions being objective and multiple-choice. Each question will carry 3 points, with 3 points awarded for a correct answer and a 1-point deduction for an incorrect answer. The exam can be taken in Hindi or English, and the syllabus will be at the matriculation level.

First Paper: This paper will last 3 hours and will include questions from four subjects:

Knowledge of Hindi Language - 25 questions (75 points)

Knowledge of English Language - 25 questions (75 points)

General Knowledge - 25 questions (75 points)

Logical and Mental Aptitude Test - 25 questions (75 points)

Total: 100 questions (300 marks)

A minimum score of 30% in the first paper is required to qualify.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.