SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: Results To Be Released Soon, Check Details

SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the results for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier 1 exam shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the results by visiting the official website, once it is released. The exam was held between September 9 and 26, 2024, in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

It consisted of 100 questions, each carrying two marks, while an incorrect response incurred a deduction of 0.50 marks. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted in CBT mode and featured objective, multiple-choice questions available in both English and Hindi, except for the English comprehension section.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website of the SSC, ssc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, locate the SSC CGL Tier 1 result link and click on it

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter the login credentials

Step 5. The result will be available in PDF format

Step 6. Check the result and print out the answer key for future reference

The minimum passing marks for the examination are set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories. Additionally, the maximum allowable error rates (minimum qualifying standards) are 20% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 30% for all other categories. The tentative date for the Tier II examination is December 2024.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) is being conducted to fill 17,727 vacancies across various sectors. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which is held in multiple shifts to fill these vacancies in different government departments.