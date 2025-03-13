SSC CGL 2024 Final Results Out, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 2 exam in January can check and download their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was conducted on January 18, 19, 20 and 31, 2025. Candidates who qualified the Tier 1 exam were eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to September 26, 2025. The results for the Tier 1 exam was announced on December 5, 2024.

The final result for the SSC CGL 2024 is based on candidates' performance in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. A total of 18,174 candidates have qualified in SSC CGL 2024 exam.

An official notification by the SSC reads, "Only those candidates who submitted their option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Therefore, the candidates who submitted their preference online and also qualified in Section-I + Section-II for evaluation of Section-III have been considered for further selection process."

Steps to check CGL final result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Result tab

Step 3: Click on the CGL result 2024 link

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

The SSC CGL typing speed test evaluates a candidate's proficiency in typing either English or Hindi on a computer.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination is conducted to appoint candidates to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in ministries, departments, and organisations of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Post allocation is based on merit and preference, as outlined in the examination notice.