SSC CGL 2025 Typing Test Cancelled, Check Rescheduled Date

SSC CGL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has canceled the data typing test due to a technical glitch. As per the official notification, the test was originally scheduled to be held on January 18, 2025, but is now rescheduled for January 31, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Whereas, instances of technical glitches were reported during the conduct of the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, held in Shift-II on January 18, 2025, it has been decided to cancel the aforementioned Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) conducted during Shift-II on January 18, 2025."

The SSC CGL typing speed test evaluates a candidate's proficiency in typing either English or Hindi on a computer.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination is conducted to appoint candidates to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Post allocation is based on merit and preference, as outlined in the examination notice.

The commission will release the Admit Card on January 27, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website once it is released.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL admit card download link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click on "Submit"

Step 5. Check the admit card and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the hall ticket for future use