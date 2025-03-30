SSC CGL 2024: Final Result Declared For 219 Withheld Candidates, What's Next

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of 219 candidates whose results were previously withheld for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024.

The commission had declared the SSC CGL 2024 final result on March 12, stating that the results of 1,267 candidates were withheld.

"The final result of 219 candidates out of the 1,267 withheld candidates has now been declared by the Commission, as per the Additional List uploaded on the Commission's website. The final result status of the remaining candidates is still withheld for further scrutiny," SSC stated in its latest notice.

All other provisions mentioned in the March 12 notification regarding the CGL results will remain unchanged, it added.

Earlier this month, the commission had released the CGL final result, answer keys, response sheets, and scorecards for the Tier 2 exam.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment based on their merit and the post preferences they submitted, as per the result document.

These candidates will now proceed to the document verification stage, which will be conducted by the respective user departments.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 results were declared on December 5, 2024, while the Tier 2 exam was conducted in computer-based mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31.

In the result notice, SSC confirmed that no reserve or waiting list would be maintained for CGL 2024 and that any unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to future recruitment cycles.

Additionally, SSC stated that the dossiers of successful candidates will be generated electronically and made available through the e-dossier module on its official website.