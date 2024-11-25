SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024: Release Date, How To Check, And Key Updates

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 exam is scheduled for January 2025. Results for the SSC CGL tier 1 exam, conducted in September 2024, are expected to be released soon. Candidates will be able to view their results on the official website by entering their roll numbers.

The tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26 across multiple centres nationwide. The provisional answer key was released on October 3, with objections accepted until October 8. The final answer key will be published after the declaration of results.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Results" tab and select the CGL tier 1 result link.

Open the PDF and locate your result using your roll number.

Exam Pattern And Minimum Scores

The tier 1 exam featured objective-type questions in four sections:

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

Each section had 25 questions worth 50 marks. The paper was bilingual (English and Hindi) except for the English comprehension section.

To qualify:

General category candidates need at least 30% marks.

OBC and EWS candidates require 25%.

Other categories must score a minimum of 20%.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 17,727 Group B and Group C central government vacancies.