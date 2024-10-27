SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Over 17,000 Vacancies To Be Filled

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier 1 exam shortly. Those who appeared in the exam can access the answer key by visiting the official website. The exam was held between September 9 and 26, 2024, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. It consisted of 100 questions, each carrying two marks, while an incorrect response incurred a deduction of 0.50 marks. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted in CBT mode and featured objective, multiple-choice questions available in both English and Hindi, except for the English comprehension section.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, locate the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key link and click on it.
- The answer key will be available in PDF format.
- Compare your answers with your response sheet.
- Print out the answer key for future reference.
Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be given a specific window to submit objections by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question through the official portal. The SSC has stated that any challenges submitted through means other than the online system-such as letters, applications, or emails-will not be accepted. Following this, experts will review the objections before finalizing the answer key and results. Qualified candidates will advance to the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, scheduled for December 2024.
This examination seeks to fill numerous Group B and Group C positions across various ministries, departments, and organiSations under the Indian Government. The 2024 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) is being held to fill 17,727 vacancies in these sectors.