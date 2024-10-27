Advertisement

SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Over 17,000 Vacancies To Be Filled

SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: The 2024 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) is being held to fill 17,727 vacancies in these sectors.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Over 17,000 Vacancies To Be Filled
SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: The exam was held between September 9 and 26.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier 1 exam shortly. Those who appeared in the exam can access the answer key by visiting the official website. The exam was held between September 9 and 26, 2024, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. It consisted of 100 questions, each carrying two marks, while an incorrect response incurred a deduction of 0.50 marks. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted in CBT mode and featured objective, multiple-choice questions available in both English and Hindi, except for the English comprehension section.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, locate the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key link and click on it.
  • The answer key will be available in PDF format.
  • Compare your answers with your response sheet.
  • Print out the answer key for future reference.

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be given a specific window to submit objections by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question through the official portal. The SSC has stated that any challenges submitted through means other than the online system-such as letters, applications, or emails-will not be accepted. Following this, experts will review the objections before finalizing the answer key and results. Qualified candidates will advance to the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, scheduled for December 2024.

This examination seeks to fill numerous Group B and Group C positions across various ministries, departments, and organiSations under the Indian Government. The 2024 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) is being held to fill 17,727 vacancies in these sectors.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SSC CGL Tier 1 2024, SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024, SSC Exam Results 2024
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
RRB NTPC 2024 Registration Ends Today For Undergraduate Posts, Check Details
SSC CGL Tier 1 2024: Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Over 17,000 Vacancies To Be Filled
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Exam On December 14
Next Article
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Exam On December 14
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com