Staff Selection Commission CGL Exam 2024 To Begin Today, Check Key Guidelines

SSC CGL Exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Examination 2024 today. The Tier I exam will be conducted until September 26.

The application process began on June 24 and concluded on July 27, with a correction window available from August 10 to August 11. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 17,727 vacancies. Document verification will be carried out by the respective user departments after the declaration of the final results.

The minimum passing marks for the examination are set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories. Additionally, the maximum allowable error rates (minimum qualifying standards) are 20% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 30% for all other categories. The tentative date for the Tier II examination is December 2024.

Successful candidates will be appointed to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Post allocation will be based on merit and preference, as outlined in the examination notice.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: Documents To Bring

Candidates must bring the SSC CGL Admit Card, which serves as the entry pass to the exam hall. Ensure you have a clear printout with your photo and signature.

Candidates must bring both the original and a photocopy of a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, or College ID.

Candidates should also carry an extra passport-sized photo (the same as the one on your admit card) for verification at the exam center.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: Exam Day Instructions

Arrive at the exam center well before the time stated on your admit card. This will give you ample time for security checks and to familiarize yourself with the exam environment.

Wear comfortable clothes that adhere to the exam center's dress code. Avoid wearing jewelry or clothing with elaborate embroidery or pockets, as these may cause delays during security checks.

