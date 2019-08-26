Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2017 Final Result Tentatively In November: SSC

SSC CGL 2017 final result expected in November

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a clarification for candidates enquiring about CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017 examination result. The Commission has clarified that owing to the CGLE 2017 result becoming sub-judice immediately after concluding the Tier II exam in February 2018, the selection process has been delayed. The Commission is, however, now in the process of evaluating the performance of candidates in the Skill Test and will be releasing the result for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017 in November 2019 tentatively.

The Supreme Court of India vide its interim Order dated 31.8.2018 had placed an interim injunction restraining the Commission from declaring the result of CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017.

The stay by the apex court was vacated on May 9, 2019 and immediately after the order was vacated, the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.

The Commission conducted Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates between June 16 and July 31, 2019.

"The evaluation of the Skill Test (CPT and DEST) is a time consuming process which on an average takes about 3-4 months from the date of completion of the Skill Test," says the Commission.

The final result for CGL 2017, hence, shall be expected in November 2019.

As far as the final result for CHSL 2017 is concerned, the Commission began the Document Verification and Skill Test process for 33,967 eligible candidates on August 16 and will conclude the process on September 22, 2019. The final result for CHSL 2017 shall be expected by the end of this year or in the beginning of next year tentatively.

