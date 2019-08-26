Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Releases Marks For CGL 2018 Tier I Exam

SSC CGL 2018 Tier I marks released on official website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the scores of candidates who appeared in the Tier I exam for SSC CGL 2018. The Commission had already released the result for the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam on August 20, 2019 and has now released the marks scored by the candidates. The marks would be available for download till September 25, 2019 on the official website.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier I Marks: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for SSC CGL 2018 Tier I marks.

Step three: A pdf will open. Click on the login link provided in the pdf.

Step four: Enter the required details to login.

Step five: Submit and download your SSC CGL 2018 Tier I marks.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier I marks: Direct Link

As per the result released by the Commission, 15,162 candidates have qualified to appear for Paper I, paper II and Paper IV in Tier II exam. 8,578 candidates have qualified to appear in paper I, paper II, and Paper III in Tier II, and finally 1,50,396 candidates have qualified to appear in Paper I and Paper Ii in Tier II exam.

The SSC CGl 2018 Tier II exam is scheduled to be held tentatively between September 11 and September 13, 2019. The admit cards for SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam will be released one week prior to the commencement of the Tier Ii exam.

In a separate notice, the Commission released updates for candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2017 exams. The Commission is in the process of evaluating the performance of candidates in Skill Test and will be releasing the final result tentatively in November this year.

