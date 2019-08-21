SSC CGL Results Announced; Check Here

SSC CGL results are available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL result 2019: SSC CGL result The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 conducted from June 4, 2019 to June 13, 2019 in the Computer Based Mode. The SSC CGL results are available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The SSC had conducted re-examination for 4826 candidates on June 19, 2019 and July 10, 2019. A total of 8,36,139 candidates appeared in the said examination.

Based on marks scored in Tier-I Computer Based Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination and the same has been published on the official website as SSC CGL result.

Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).

As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on February 7, 2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-II).

The SSC CGL Tier-II examination, 2018 is tentatively scheduled to be held from September 11, 2019 to September 13, 2019.

The SSC admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 7 days before the conduct of the Tier-II exam, said the SSC.

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers in a standard format will be hosted shortly on the Commission's website - http://ssc.nic.in.

