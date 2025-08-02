SSC To Share Scores, Details Of Non-Recommended Candidates With Recruiters

SSC To Share Candidate Details: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will publicly release the scores and certain personal details of non-recommended candidates, in order to assist employers in finding employable candidates. As per the official notification, the commission will make available key information such as the candidate's name, address, and other relevant details to recruiters or the general public.

Candidates who do not wish to share their information publicly will have the option to opt out while filling out the application form.

What Details Will Be Disclosed To Public/Recruiters?

Name of the Candidate

Father/Husband's Name

Date of Birth

Category ( OBC/ST/SC/General/EWS/PH/Minority)

Gender of the candidate.

Educational Qualifications

Total Marks obtained in the qualifying examination

Ranking by which the merit is decided.

Complete address

E-mail address

Important Details Regarding Disclosure of Candidate Information

Candidates who will accept the Disclosure Scheme- allowing your details to be made public, will have their scores displayed on the commission's website after the declaration of result.

Details of examinations that occurred on and from November 2024 will be made available on the website.

The Disclosure scheme does not cover the release of Selection Post examinations scores and any information disclosed will be valid only for one year.

The commission also said that the personal details of non-recommended candidates will be disclosed only two times the number of vacancies notified for any examination.

Candidates must remember that the disclosed details will not be released based on SSC's recommendation.