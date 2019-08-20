SSC CGL Result 2019 Expected Today, Here's How To Download

SSC CGL results will be announced on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL result 2019: The SSC CGL results are likely to be released today. The SSC CGL results for the exams held for recruitment to various jobs in central government officers is expected to be released today, i.e. on August 20. The Staff Selection Commission or SSC, which conducts recruitment examinations for central governmental jobs, had said in a results' status report that the SSC CGL exam results will be released on August 20. The Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level or CGL tier 1 examination for recruitment year 2018 from June 4 to June 13, 2019. The SSC CGL results will be announced on the official website, ssc.nic.in. As opposed to the 25.97 lakh candidates who registered for the SSC CGL 2018 exam, only 8.37 lakh appeared resulting in the overall percentage of attendance at only 32.23 per cent.

The exams were held in 22 shifts in 362 venues arranged in 131 cities across India.

SSC CGL result 2019: How to check

The SSC CGL results will be announced on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your SSC CGL results:

Step one: Visit the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the "Result" tab provided on the home page.

Step three: Click on the tab for "CGL"

Step four: Click on the SSC CGL result link

Step five: A pdf will open. Check your SSC CGL result from that page.

The SSC had uploaded the SSC CGL answer key on the official website in June last week. The SSC CGL answer keys were released on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates were given chance to raise objections regarding SSC CGL answer keys till June 30, 2019.

After the completion of exams on June 13, the Commission also conducted re-examination for 4,825 candidates on June 19, 2019.

SSC CGL 2018 was conducted in computer-based mode.

After resolution of the objections on provisional answer key, final answer key will be prepared, based in which the SSC CGL results will be released.

SSC CGL result: Know how marks are calculated

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL results on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The raw score and consequently normalized score will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

When the Commission declares SSC results, the scores of the candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2018 will be normalized to account for any difference in the difficulty level of the question papers in different shifts.

In an official release SSC had said, "The normalization is done based on the fundamental assumption that "in all multi-shift examinations, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the shifts". This assumption is justified since the number of candidates appearing in multiple shifts in the examinations conducted by the Commission is large and the procedure for allocation of examination shift to candidates is random."

Candidates who qualify in Tier I will be eligible to appear in SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.