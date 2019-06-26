SSC CGL Answer Key Released. Direct Link Here

SSC CGL answer key has been released on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL answer key: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has uploaded the SSC CGL answer key on the official website. The SSC CGL answer key can be assessed from the official website, ssc.nic.in. Along with the SSC CGL answer key, the Commission has also released the candidates' response sheet of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier-I) 2018. The computer based examination for recruitment of SSC CGL 2018 was conducted by the Commission from June 4 to 13, 2019 at different centres all over the country. Objections regarding SSC CGL answer keys can be submitted till June 30, 2019.

Re-examination for some venues, for which the SSC CGL answer keys has also been released now, was also conducted by the Commission on June 19, 2019.

SSC CGL answer key 2018: Direct link

The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative SSC CGL answer key are now available on the link given below:

SSC CGL answer key 2018 direct link

SSC CGL exam results will be released on September 20, according to an official notification from Staff Selection Commission which conducts recruitment examinations for central governmental jobs.

"Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 26.06.2019 (5.00 PM) to 30.06.2019 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged," said SSC CGL answer key statement.

"Representations received after 5.00 PM on 30.06.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," it added.

The exams were held in 22 shifts in 362 venues arranged in 131 cities across India.

As opposed to the 25.97 lakh candidates who registered for the SSC CGL 2018 exam, only 8.37 lakh appeared resulting in the overall percentage of attendance at only 32.23 per cent.

After the completion of exams on June 13, the Commission also conducted re-examination for 4,825 candidates on June 19, 2019.

